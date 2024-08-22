Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Insider Olymbec Investments Inc. Purchases 120,500 Shares

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE – Get Free Report) insider Olymbec Investments Inc. purchased 120,500 shares of Cannara Biotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $92,049.95.

Olymbec Investments Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cannara Biotech alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, Olymbec Investments Inc. acquired 63,500 shares of Cannara Biotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $43,700.70.

On Friday, July 26th, Olymbec Investments Inc. bought 48,000 shares of Cannara Biotech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $30,048.00.

Cannara Biotech Price Performance

Cannara Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cannara Biotech Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company building the largest indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor cannabis, specializing in derivative products and brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannara Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannara Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.