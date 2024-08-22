Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Insider Olymbec Investments Inc. Purchases 120,500 Shares

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE – Get Free Report) insider Olymbec Investments Inc. purchased 120,500 shares of Cannara Biotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $92,049.95.
Olymbec Investments Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 15th, Olymbec Investments Inc. acquired 63,500 shares of Cannara Biotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $43,700.70.
- On Friday, July 26th, Olymbec Investments Inc. bought 48,000 shares of Cannara Biotech stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $30,048.00.
Cannara Biotech Price Performance
Cannara Biotech Company Profile
