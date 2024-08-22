Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$53.00 to C$54.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Capital Power traded as high as C$43.83 and last traded at C$43.79, with a volume of 122045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.17.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CPX. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital Power Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total transaction of C$98,577.10. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$774.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 3.1359012 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

See Also

