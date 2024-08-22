Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.23

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.23 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.90). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 67.10 ($0.87), with a volume of 20,789 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Capital & Regional from GBX 65 ($0.84) to GBX 75 ($0.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CAL
Capital & Regional Stock Up 1.8 %
Capital & Regional Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.
Capital & Regional Company Profile
Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capital & Regional
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.