Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Trading Down 0.1%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.99. 14,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 6,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

