Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.82

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.82 and traded as low as C$6.78. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$6.83, with a volume of 511,127 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CJ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.45.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total transaction of C$44,287.00. Insiders own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

