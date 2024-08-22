Carolyn Hewson Acquires 193 Shares of CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Hewson bought 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$305.34 ($206.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,930.04 ($39,817.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

