Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
CARV stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
