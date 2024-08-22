Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

CARV stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARV Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

