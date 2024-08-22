Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $21,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $91,317,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 723,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,523,000 after acquiring an additional 531,573 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,311,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,116,000 after purchasing an additional 412,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,106,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,284,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,785,000 after purchasing an additional 235,260 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

CWST opened at $105.62 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

