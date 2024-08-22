Castings (LON:CGS) Price Target Cut to GBX 390

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 460 ($5.98) to GBX 390 ($5.07) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s current price.

Castings Stock Performance

CGS stock opened at GBX 308 ($4.00) on Tuesday. Castings has a one year low of GBX 286 ($3.72) and a one year high of GBX 408 ($5.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £133.86 million, a PE ratio of 810.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 358.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 359.33.

Get Castings alerts:

About Castings

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.