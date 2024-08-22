Castings (LON:CGS) Price Target Cut to GBX 390

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 460 ($5.98) to GBX 390 ($5.07) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s current price.
Castings Stock Performance
CGS stock opened at GBX 308 ($4.00) on Tuesday. Castings has a one year low of GBX 286 ($3.72) and a one year high of GBX 408 ($5.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £133.86 million, a PE ratio of 810.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 358.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 359.33.
About Castings
