CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.42

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.42 and last traded at $103.94, with a volume of 213226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.78 and a beta of 3.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,467,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock valued at $124,690,835 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $368,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in CAVA Group by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

