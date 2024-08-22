CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Director Sells $1,214,864.00 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $112.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,666,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after buying an additional 123,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

