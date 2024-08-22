CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$84.78.

CCL.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$76.80 on Thursday. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$52.82 and a twelve month high of C$79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.26. The firm has a market cap of C$12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total transaction of C$1,433,800.00. In other news, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 230,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$72.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,705,718.00. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total value of C$1,433,800.00. Insiders sold 45,400 shares of company stock worth $3,348,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

