CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,503 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its position in Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Apple Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

