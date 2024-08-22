Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) COO Scott A. Richardson Sells 4,675 Shares of Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Celanese Trading Up 1.7 %

CE opened at $130.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 157.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 46,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,508 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

