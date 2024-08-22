Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.66. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Free Report ) by 203.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,633 shares during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. makes up 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.