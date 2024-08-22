CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CX. Bank of America cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of CEMEX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.70.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CEMEX
CEMEX Stock Down 1.4 %
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
CEMEX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CEMEX by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in CEMEX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 177,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 1,301.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CEMEX
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- About the Markup Calculator
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.