Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$34.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Michael John Crothers bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,369.50. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson sold 17,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$488,348.00. Also, Director Michael John Crothers bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.37 per share, with a total value of C$26,369.50. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $611,795 and sold 683,996 shares worth $17,605,807. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE opened at C$25.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.82 and a 12-month high of C$29.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

