Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Director John Ranelli Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Director John Ranelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

