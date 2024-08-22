CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm raised CEVA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEVA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. CEVA has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $572.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90.

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CEVA by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEVA in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CEVA by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

