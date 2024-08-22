Chardan Capital Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Forte Biosciences in a report released on Monday, August 19th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forte Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.09.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,031,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Forte Biosciences makes up 1.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 5.59% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

