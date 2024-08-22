Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

CTHR opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

