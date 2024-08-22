Charles Robbins Sells 27,143 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

