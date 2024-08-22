Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $360.93.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Charter Communications by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,451 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 172,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 348,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,188,000 after acquiring an additional 348,299 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $345.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.64 and its 200 day moving average is $294.78.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

