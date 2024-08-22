Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Announces Earnings Results

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Maxim Group upgraded Chemomab Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

