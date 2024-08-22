Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS.

Chemomab Therapeutics Price Performance

CMMB stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.50. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Chemomab Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Maxim Group upgraded Chemomab Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

