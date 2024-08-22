Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Chesswood Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

