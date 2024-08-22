Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 26,163 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,322,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 65.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxCyte

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 15,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $70,261.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MaxCyte news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 13,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $54,529.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 15,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $70,261.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,340 shares of company stock valued at $315,273 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxCyte Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MXCT opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $445.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.42. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxCyte Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

