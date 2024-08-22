Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $180.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $220.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

