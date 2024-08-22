Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,689,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,375,000 after purchasing an additional 580,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

