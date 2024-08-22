Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $424,130,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $149,425,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $59,128,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,068,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3,396.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after acquiring an additional 255,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.76.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $119.31 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

