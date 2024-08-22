Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6,418.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 149,093 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.