Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of NCLH opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

