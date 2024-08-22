Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,542 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Argus cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

