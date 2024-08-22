Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NiSource worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 146.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,322 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,138 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 330.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,463,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,512,000 after buying an additional 1,850,842 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NiSource Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NI opened at $32.32 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

