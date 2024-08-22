Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,334,000 after buying an additional 10,612,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,519,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $170,233,000 after acquiring an additional 613,847 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,718,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156,484 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,249,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,839,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,909,000 after purchasing an additional 371,386 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

