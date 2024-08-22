Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,497 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Tapestry by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $211,611,000 after buying an additional 2,504,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $52,121,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $54,055,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

