Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AES worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in AES by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in AES by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in AES by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in AES by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 205,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

AES Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

