Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $7.12 Million Stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVTY shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revvity Price Performance

Revvity stock opened at $120.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.39 and its 200-day moving average is $108.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $128.15.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.