Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,977,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,952 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,288,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 43,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $412.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.61. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.27.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,216. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

