Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,064 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in F5 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 332,613 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $98,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,221.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $98,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,221.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $377,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,690. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV opened at $199.42 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.45 and a 12 month high of $205.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

