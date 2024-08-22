Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 90.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,202,000 after buying an additional 50,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 103.7% during the second quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PODD stock opened at $185.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.62. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $223.56.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.