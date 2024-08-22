Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HAS

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.