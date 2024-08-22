Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,119 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 4.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,017 shares of company stock valued at $948,707 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

