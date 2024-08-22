Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,712 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of LKQ worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in LKQ by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

LKQ Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $54.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,084 shares of company stock valued at $521,096. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

