Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 298 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in EPAM Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $200.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

