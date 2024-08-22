Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 299 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MarketAxess worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 1,030.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.60.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $232.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.73 and a 200 day moving average of $213.57. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Profile

