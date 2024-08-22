Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,078 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of APA worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of APA by 29.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 644,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 145,695 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,787,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 987,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,075,000 after purchasing an additional 243,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on APA from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

