Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,094 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of CarMax worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CarMax by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of CarMax by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after buying an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

