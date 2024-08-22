Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 367 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 105.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $345.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.88. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $372.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

