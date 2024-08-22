Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $582.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $572.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

